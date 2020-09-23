The Twins are 22-17 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota has hit 88 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Nelson Cruz leads them with 16, averaging one every 10.9 at-bats.
The Tigers have gone 11-24 against division opponents. Detroit’s lineup has 58 home runs this season, Jeimer Candelario leads the club with seven homers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco ranks second on the Twins with 51 hits and has 19 RBIs.
Candelario leads the Tigers with seven home runs and is batting .307.
INJURIES: Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (finger), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Luis Arraez: (knee), Nelson Cruz: (knee).
Tigers: Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Jonathan Schoop: (wrist), C.J. Cron: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.