White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada sat out with what manager Tony La Russa called a “cold with a lot of congestion.” Garcia started at third. ... LF Eloy Jiménez, out since suffering a ruptured pectoral tendon in spring training, has been medically cleared to resume baseball activities at the team’s facility in Glendale, Arizona. The White Sox expect this phase of Jiménez’s rehab to take at least four weeks. There’s no timetable for his return to Chicago.