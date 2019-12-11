Manfred said high school and youth baseball and softball players also will be invited.

AD

“It’s something that will solidify a strong work relationship with the NCAA, and we see the NCAA as a key organization in terms of the overall growth of the game,” he said.

AD

The draft will continue by conference call for rounds 2-10 on June 11 and rounds 11-40 on June 12.

Baseball’s draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner’s office in New York and draws far less attention than the NFL and NBA drafts. The baseball draft was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009, the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Residents of the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are subject to the baseball draft.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD