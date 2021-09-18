Turner was a teammate of Scherzer’s in Washington during two of his Cy Young Award seasons. Turner said this current stretch ranks among Scherzer’s best. “This is as good as I can remember him,” Turner said. “He’s been so efficient lately. In the past, he would have his games when he’s had to throw 100 pitches in six innings and have to grind it out. He’s still striking people out. It’s as dominant as I’ve seen him.” Scherzer threw 96 pitches on Saturday, 63 for strikes.