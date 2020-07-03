By Associated PressJuly 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDTNEW YORK — MLB has 38 positive COVID-19 tests as training resumes; 31 players and 7 staff among 19 teams.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy