MLB plans London games in 2023, 2024 and 2026

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024 and 2026.
The Cardinals and Cubs are the leading candidates to play in London next year.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group on Monday that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK.
MLB plans to hold a Home Run Derby at London’s Crystal Palace Park on July 9 this year.
