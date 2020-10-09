MLB has collected 156,021 samples overall, of which 91 have been positive, or 0.06%.
Fifty-seven of 91 positives have been players, and 21 of the 30 teams have had a person covered by the monitoring test positive.
The eight teams that entered the Division Series in the past week are in bubble environments and playing at neutral sites in the hope of minimizing exposure to the novel coronavirus.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.