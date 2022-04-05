MLB players gave $50,000 to minor leaguers

NEW YORK — The union for Major League Baseball players gave $50,000 to their ununionized minor league counterparts.
The union paid $2,223,064 in 2021 to Winston & Strawn, the law firm of Jeffrey Kessler. The firm was retained to represent the union in the grievance against MLB over the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, a case that was dropped last month as part of the memoradum of agreement for a labor contract running until December 2026, a deal that ended a 99-day lockout.
The union had $271.2 million in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments on Dec. 31, up from $178.5 million at the end of 2020, $159.5 million at the end of 2019, $102.4 million at the end of 2018 and $80.1 million at the end of 2017. The union usually prepares for bargaining by withholding licensing money due to players and keeping it available to disburse during or after a stoppage.
Union head Tony Clark again topped staff with a $2.25 million salary, and chief negotiator Bruce Meyer was at $1 million.
The union did not give any money in 2021 to the Players Trust, which last year hired Amy Hever as its new director.
