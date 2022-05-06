MLB umpire apologizes after ejecting D-backs star Bumgarner

Placeholder while article actions load

PHOENIX — Major League Baseball veteran umpire Dan Bellino has issued an apology after ejecting Arizona Diamondbacks star pitcher Madison Bumgarner from a game in Miami this week. The Diamondbacks said Friday they received a copy of Bellino’s apology from MLB. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “I would like to address my actions on May 4th involving Madison Bumgarner,” the statement said. “When I began my MLB career almost 15 years ago, I received some good advice. I was told to umpire every game as if my children were sitting in the front row. I fell short of those expectations this week. While I can’t go back and change what happened, I take full accountability. I will learn from this incident, and I sincerely apologize.”

Bumgarner gave up a leadoff homer to the Marlins’ Jon Berti in the first inning Wednesday and then retired the next three batters. As he was walking to the dugout, the veteran left-hander gestured with his arm before holding his hand out for Bellino to take a look.

Bumgarner said something to Bellino as the check was ending, and the umpire threw him out. The 32-year-old then started yelling at Bellino and had to be restrained by some coaches.

The Diamondbacks worked around Bumgarner’s ejection and beat the Marlins 8-7.

ESPN first reported about Bellino’s apology.

Bumgarner faces no further discipline from MLB.

The 43-year-old Bellino joined the full-time MLB umpiring staff in 2011 and worked the World Series last year.

“You guys have seen the video,” Bumgarner said on Wednesday. “I don’t know if I could say anything that would make the situation better. What I am going to say is I’m extremely proud of our team, coming back. Obviously, I didn’t go into the game with the intention of throwing one inning. Everyone picked me up today.”

Bellino told a pool reporter that Bumgarner was ejected for directing profanity at an umpire.

