Baseball’s labor contract prohibits clubs from acting in concert in free agent negotiations.
“The statements made by Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos call into question the integrity of the entire free-agent system,” Clark said. “The clear description of club coordination is egregious, and we have launched an immediate investigation looking into the matter.”
