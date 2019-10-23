“There’s an economic system in minor league baseball where we heavily subsidize what goes on in minor league baseball. We are more than prepared to continue to do that,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Wednesday at the World Series. “Against that backdrop, I don’t think it’s unreasonable for us to expect that we have facilities that are first class for some of the greatest athletes in the world, that we have league alignments that produce travel that is reasonable and not onerous for those same athletes. And I think over the long haul, minor league baseball will be at the table and prepared to discuss those things.”