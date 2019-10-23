MLB thinks some of the substandard facilities are in the low minors at teams with low attendance.
“Many of those franchises averaged less than two thousand people a game,” Manfred said, “They’re really not major drivers of the attendance in the minor leagues. And again, our preference was never to reduce numbers. It was to get the first-rate facilities. If we can’t get the first-rate facilities, I’m not sure it makes sense for us to send people to playing facilities that are inadequate and continue to subsidize those inadequate facilities.”
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.