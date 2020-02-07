B’nai B’rith President Charles O. Kaufman and CEO Daniel S. Mariaschin called Waters an avowed anti-Semite whose views on Jews and Israel far exceed the boundaries of civil discourse.”

MLB said the promotion was part of an ad buy by AEG/Concerts West for multiple concert tours.

B’nai B’rith said in a statement Friday that MLB told it “there are no plans to schedule any more ads on the MLB platforms.” MLB later confirmed B’nai B’rith’s statement was accurate.

Waters’ spokeswoman, Fran Curtis, did not immediately return a requests for comment.