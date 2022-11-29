MLBPA keeps Clark, extends executive director through 2027

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Major League Baseball Players Association has voted to extend the contract of executive director Tony Clark through 2027.

The 50-year-old Clark — who had a 15-year big league career, mostly with the Tigers and Diamondbacks — helped broker the players’ current labor deal with MLB. After several contentious months of negotiations, the MLBPA and MLB agreed to the new deal in March, which saved a full 162-game season.