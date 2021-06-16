Paul Goldschmidt reached on an error by shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. to start the ninth. After Matt Carpenter walked with one out, Molina singled off Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara (4-6).
The Cardinals went 6-0 against Miami this year for their first season sweep over the Marlins. St. Louis won all three games at Busch Stadium in its final at-bat — Goldschmidt’s solo homer in the ninth produced a 2-1 win Tuesday night.
Ryan Helsley (4-4) and Andrew Miller combined for two scoreless innings of relief.
Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo is still seeking his first major league win despite pitching a career-high seven scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed six hits, struck out four, walked none and 63 of his 87 pitches were strikes.
Alcantara pitched a team season-high 8 1/3 innings. He gave up six hits, stuck out seven with one walk, and the one run he allowed was unearned.
Oviedo retired the first 10 batters he faced before giving up back-to-back singles to Jon Berti and Jesús Sánchez in the fourth. Goldschmidt made a strong throw home to Molina on a grounder by Jorge Alfaro to get Berti at the plate.
A throwing error and a botched fielder’s choice by the Marlins defense put Alcantara into a jam in the fourth, but he got out of it by getting Edmundo Sosa to hit into a double play.
STILL STREAKING
Tyler O’Neill extended his on-base streak to a career-best 22 games with an infield hit in the Cardinals fourth.
TRAINING ROOM
Marlins: RHP Luis Madero was designated for assignment and INF Deven Marrero was selected from Triple-A Jacksonville.
Cardinals: INF Tommy Edman (right side tightness) missed his second straight game and is day-to-day. ... Sosa left the game after getting hit in the right hand/wrist area in the seventh.
UP NEXT
Marlins: Continue their six-game road trip for the first of three against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher.
Cardinals: RHP John Gant (4-4, 3.86 ERA) begins a six-game road trip on Friday night with the first of three against the Atlanta Braves, who have not announced a starter. Gant struggled in his last start, giving up a career high seven runs in four innings in a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds on June 6.
__
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports