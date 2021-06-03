White Sox: OF Andrew Vaughn was placed on the COVID-19 injured list, with GM Rick Hahn saying the prized rookie was asymptomatic. “Our hope is that, similar to our other IL placements of this nature, he will return shortly to the active roster,” Hahn said in a statement. “At this time, no other players on the roster are impacted.” Chicago also recalled INF/OF Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte.