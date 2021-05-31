Pirates: 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes (left wrist strain) is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. In seven games, he has gone 6 for 24 (.250) with two doubles, two homers and three RBIs. ... LHP Austin Davis (left elbow sprain) has allowed two hits and one run while striking out 15 batters in a combined 7 1/3 innings of work in six rehab games between Class A Bradenton and Indianapolis. ... INF Colin Moran (left groin strain) and OF Phillip Evans (left hamstring strain) are expected to begin rehab assignments with Indianapolis this week.