BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson and the Athletics will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.
The Dodgers are 16-8 in home games. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 100 home runs this season, Mookie Betts leads the team with 16 homers.
The Athletics have gone 13-12 away from home. Oakland has slugged .396 this season. Matt Olson leads the team with a mark of .450.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 61 hits and has 39 RBIs.
Tommy La Stella leads the Athletics with 49 hits and has 25 RBIs.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow), Walker Buehler: (blister).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
