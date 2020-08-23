BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics host the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
The Athletics went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 292 total doubles last year.
The Angels went 30-46 in division games in 2019. Los Angeles hit .247 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the ninth time this season. Oakland leads the season series 5-4.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).
Angels: Dillon Peters: (oblique), Cam Bedrosian: (adductor), Justin Anderson: (elbow), Shohei Ohtani: (pronator), Max Stassi: (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
