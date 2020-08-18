BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks square off against the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.
The Diamondbacks finished 44-37 in home games in 2019. Arizona averaged 8.8 hits per game last season while batting .252 as a team.
The Athletics finished 45-36 in road games in 2019. Oakland averaged 8.5 hits per game last season, batting .249 as a team.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Frankie Montas: (back).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
