The Rangers are 10-18 against AL West teams. Texas’ team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an OBP of .363.
The Athletics are 23-10 against the rest of their division. The Oakland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.56, Mike Fiers leads the staff with a mark of 5.06.
TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with nine home runs and is slugging .425.
Matt Olson leads the Athletics with 38 RBIs and is batting .205.
INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (wrist).
Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder), Chad Pinder: (hamstring), Matt Chapman: (hip).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
