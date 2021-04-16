The Tigers finished 11-20 in road games in 2020. Detroit averaged 7.7 hits per game last year, batting .245 as a team.
The teams meet for the second time this season. Oakland leads the season series 1-0.
INJURIES: Athletics: Burch Smith: (groin), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (thumb), Mike Fiers: (right hip), Chad Pinder: (knee).
Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (covid-19 protocol), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (abdominal strain), Nomar Mazara: (undisclosed), Miguel Cabrera: (left biceps).
