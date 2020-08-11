BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
The Yankees finished 57-24 in home games in 2019. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year and totaled 306 home runs as a team.
The Braves finished 47-34 in road games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year and hit 249 total home runs.
The teams meet for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring), Kyle Higashioka: (right oblique).
Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Chris Martin: (esophagus), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (right wrist), Matt Adams: (left hamstring).
