BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees hit the field for the first time in 2020 against the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees went 54-22 in division games in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 306 total home runs last year.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston averaged 9.6 hits with 3.8 extra base hits per game last season.
INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (elbow).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
