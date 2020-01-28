He was an All-Star in 2018, when he hit .245 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs for the World Series champion Red Sox. He had a pinch three-run homer off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Ryan Madson with two outs in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, starting Boston’s comeback from a 4-0 deficit in a 9-6 win.
Moreland spent seven seasons with Texas before joining the Red Sox ahead of the 2017 season.
Right-hander Denyi Reyes was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.
