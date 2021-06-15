Angels center fielder Mike Trout leads all American League outfielders and is second overall in the AL with 706,503 votes in All-Star balloting released Monday, although Maddon thinks it’s unlikely Trout would be able to play in the game. Trout has been on the injured list with a right calf strain since May 18 and is at least a month away from returning. The All-Star Game is July 13 at Coors Field in Colorado. “It would be kind of a stretch, I think, right now from what I’m hearing,” Maddon said. “Who knows how things could change? But you just really want to make sure that this injury is healed properly. Just to push it to get him in the All-Star Game to me would not be wise.”