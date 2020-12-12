Nelson signed with the Dodgers before last season but didn’t pitch after undergoing back surgery in July. The 31-year-old right-hander is 33-46 with a 4.22 ERA in 119 career games, all with Milwaukee.
Stewart also returns to the Dodgers after a brief stint with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 29-year-old right-hander is 6-3 with a 6.05 ERA in 46 major league appearances, including 11 starts.
Pazos made six appearances for Colorado last season.
Asuaje played for San Diego from 2016-18.
