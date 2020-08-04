BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
The Rays went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Tampa Bay averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 217 total home runs last year.
The Red Sox went 35-41 in division play in 2019. Boston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last year while striking out 10.1 hitters per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
