Tampa Bay Rays (43-31, second in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (39-36, third in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.37 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) Athletics: Frankie Montas (9-2, 2.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

The Athletics are 22-17 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 116 home runs this season, eighth in the MLB. Matt Chapman leads the team with 16, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

The Rays are 23-13 on the road. Tampa Bay has slugged .431 this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with a mark of .561. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chapman leads the Athletics with 16 home runs and is batting .259. Matt Olson is 9-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 15 home runs home runs and is slugging .535. Tommy Pham is 15-for-39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rays: 3-7, .230 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back), Chris Herrmann: 60-day IL (knee).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

