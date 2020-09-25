BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will play on Friday.
The Rays are 17-9 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is slugging .428 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the club with a .570 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 14 home runs.
The Phillies are 9-16 on the road. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .340 is third in the National League. Alec Bohm leads the club with an OBP of .401.
TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and is batting .274.
Didi Gregorius leads the Phillies with 58 hits and is batting .284.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).
Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Spencer Howard: (shoulder), Heath Hembree: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Jose Alvarez: (testicular), Rhys Hoskins: (left forearm).
