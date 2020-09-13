BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox travel to take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
The Rays are 23-11 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has a collective on-base percentage of .330, good for second in the American League. Yandy Diaz leads the lineup with a mark of .423.
The Red Sox are 10-23 against AL East Division teams. Boston has slugged .448, good for second in the American League. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .526 slugging percentage, including 22 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 12 home runs and is batting .258.
Devers leads the Red Sox with 10 home runs and is batting .280.
INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (shoulder), Chris Sale: (elbow), Eduardo Rodriguez: (heart), Darwinzon Hernandez: (sc joint), Kyle Hart: (hip), Zack Godley: (elbow), Austin Brice: (right lat), Colten Brewer: (finger), Andrew Benintendi: (rib), Dustin Pedroia: (knee).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.