The Rays have gone 20-10 against division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 leads the American League. Willy Adames leads the club with an OBP of .391.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and has 26 RBIs.
Adames leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and 15 RBIs.
INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).
Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).
