Tampa Bay Rays (25-12, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (20-14, second in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

LINE: Yankees 1; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.

The Yankees are 11-7 against the rest of their division. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .331, good for second in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the club with a mark of .444.

The Rays have gone 20-10 against division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .334 leads the American League. Willy Adames leads the club with an OBP of .391.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and has 26 RBIs.

Adames leads the Rays with 19 extra base hits and 15 RBIs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (groin), Chaz Roe: (elbow), Colin Poche: (elbow), Charlie Morton: (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (right biceps), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Nick Anderson: (right forearm), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

