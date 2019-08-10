Tampa Bay Rays (67-50, second in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (48-69, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Charlie Morton (12-4, 2.77 ERA) Mariners: Tommy Milone (1-6, 4.33 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle and Tampa Bay will meet at T-Mobile Park on Saturday.

The Mariners are 27-34 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 183 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 26, averaging one every 13.5 at-bats.

The Rays are 36-22 on the road. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by Eric Sogard with an average of .305. The Rays won the last meeting 5-3. Oliver Drake earned his first victory and Tommy Pham went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Tampa Bay. Anthony Bass registered his fourth loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 26 home runs and has 67 RBIs. Kyle Seager has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 19 home runs and has 56 RBIs. Willy Adames is 9-for-33 with four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Rays: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: (shoulder), Connor Sadzeck: (elbow), Felix Hernandez: (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: (forearm), Dan Altavilla: (forearm), Austin Adams: (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: (testicle), Braden Bishop: (neck), Ryon Healy: (back), Dee Gordon: (quad).

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (finger), Anthony Banda: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (oblique), Joey Wendle: (wrist), Brandon Lowe: (leg), Yandy Diaz: (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.