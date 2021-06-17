Braves: RHP Mike Soroka is still in a walking boot following exploratory surgery last month and has no immediate timetable for when he can resume baseball activities. Soroka said the internal sutures didn’t dissolve as they were supposed to from the original Achilles tendon surgery last August. The tendon is fully repaired. “They were basically floating around in there creating a bunch of inflammatory tissue response, and that’s what I was feeling,” Soroka said. “(The surgeon) got in there and took them out. They were sitting right on top.”