The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins lead the NL East.
Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins’ spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.