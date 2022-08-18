MRI on Twins righty Tyler Mahle's shoulder shows no damage

MINNEAPOLIS — The MRI exam on Tyler Mahle’s shoulder showed no damage, and the Minnesota Twins right-hander avoided landing on the injured list.
Making his third start since he was acquired from Cincinnati at the trade deadline, Mahle faced eight batters before his early exit against Kansas City. He pitched 2 1/3 innings of hitless ball, throwing 29 of 42 pitches for strikes with diminished velocity.
On July 6, the Reds placed Mahle on the 15-day injured list with a strained right shoulder, and an MRI then ruled out any serious issues.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports