Orioles: Jorge López’s sprained right ankle is a potentially season-ending injury, according to manager Brandon Hyde. López was injured attempting to cover first base during Monday’s game. … 1B/DH Trey Mancini missed his second straight game with general soreness. … SS Ramón Urías was also held out of the lineup with soreness in his upper right leg. … LHP Bruce Zimmermann (sprained right ankle) is scheduled to throw in the bullpen in the next couple of days.