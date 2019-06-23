Colorado Rockies (40-36, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (53-25, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (6-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Rockies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Max Muncy is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Los Angeles readies to play Colorado.

The Dodgers are 22-8 against opponents from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 126 home runs this season, fourth in the league. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 25, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-14 against opponents from the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .269 batting average as a team this season, good for second in the league. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .332. The Dodgers won the last meeting 5-4. Joe Kelly earned his second victory and Alex Verdugo went 4-for-6 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Jesus Tinoco registered his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 25 home runs and is batting .353. Chris Taylor is 12-for-32 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 95 hits and is batting .322. Ian Desmond is 15-for-38 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .289 batting average, 2.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .312 batting average, 6.35 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Kenta Maeda: day-to-day (hand), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: day-to-day (knee).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.