Pittsburgh Pirates (64-82, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-76, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Joe Musgrove (9-12, 4.67 ERA) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (10-11, 3.64 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Bell and the Pirates will take on the Giants Thursday.

The Giants are 31-40 in home games. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Kevin Pillar leads the team with a average of .262.

The Pirates are 33-41 in road games. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a a mark of .328. The Pirates won the last meeting 6-3. Michael Feliz earned his third victory and Jose Osuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles for Pittsburgh. Logan Webb took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 144 hits and is batting .262. Mauricio Dubon has 10 hits and is batting .333 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 37 home runs and is batting .275. Reynolds has 13 hits and is batting .277 over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .198 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Pirates: 5-5, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

Giants Injuries: Will Smith: (back), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow), Zach Green: (hip).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Joe Musgrove: (foot), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Kyle Crick: (finger), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Jason Martin: (shoulder), Starling Marte: (wrist), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.