Musgrove wins again as Padres beat lowly Cubs 6-4

CHICAGO — Joe Musgrove pitched seven effective innings in his third straight win, and the San Diego Padres handed the Chicago Cubs their 10th consecutive loss with a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Musgrove (8-0) permitted two runs and five hits. The 6-foot-5 right-hander struck out a season-high nine and walked one.

San Diego improved to 7-2 in its last nine games with its first four-game series sweep of Chicago since Aug. 16-19, 2010, at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs have been outscored 90-28 during their longest slide since they lost 12 consecutive games from Aug. 5-16.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel led off the first with his second homer in as many games, but Matt Swarmer (1-2) was knocked out in the fourth.

Nomar Mazara and Jurickson Profar homered for San Diego, and Taylor Rogers earned his 20th save in 23 chances.

GUARDIANS 4, ROCKIES 2

DENVER — José Ramírez doubled for his eighth straight game with an extra-base hit, and Cleveland matched a season high with its fourth win in a row.

Ramírez hit an opposite-field grounder that hugged the third-base line against an exaggerated shift in the first inning. He is the first major leaguer with extra-base hits in eight consecutive games since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2020.

Cleveland’s Amed Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single to cap a three-run third inning.

Triston McKenzie (4-5) gave up one run in six innings. Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 14th save.

Brian Serven and Connor Joe each had a career-high four hits for Colorado, which has lost 10 of 14. Chad Kuhl (4-4) gave up two earned runs in five innings.

ORIOLES 10, BLUE JAYS 2

TORONTO — Cedric Mullins had three hits, and Baltimore pounded former Orioles pitcher Kevin Gausman.

Austin Hays hit his ninth home run, a solo shot off Matt Gage in the eighth, and Rougned Odor had two hits and two RBIs as Baltimore won for the fourth time in six games.

Orioles right-hander Tyler Wells (4-4) allowed one run and five hits in six innings.

Facing the team that drafted him for the first time, Gausman (5-6) allowed a season-worst seven runs, five earned, and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight game, a solo shot off Wells in the fourth.

ATHLETICS 4, RED SOX 3

BOSTON — Paul Blackburn pitched sharply into the sixth inning, Christian Bethancourt hit a two-run single and the Athletics held off the Red Sox for just their second win in 15 games.

Chad Pinder added an RBI single for Oakland, which closed its nine-game road trip at 2-7.

J.D. Martinez had three singles and drove in a run for Boston. The Red Sox, who had won 11 of 13, left eight runners on in the first four innings and 13 overall.

Blackburn (6-2) gave up a run and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings, slightly increasing his road ERA from 0.91 to 1.00. Dany Jiménez got four outs for his 11th save.

Boston’s Rich Hill (2-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 2/3 innings.

