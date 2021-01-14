He turns 31 on May 13.
Givens was selected by the Orioles in the second round of the 2009 amateur draft. He is 21-17 with a 3.41 ERA and 21 saves over 345 1/3 innings during his career. Givens was due to make $3,225,000 in 2020 and his prorated salary wound up at $1,194,444.
Six Rockies remain eligible to exchange proposed arbitration salaries on Friday: right-handers Carlos Estévez, Jon Gray and Robert Stephenson, left-hander Kyle Freeland, second baseman Ryan McMahon and outfielder Raimel Tapia.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.