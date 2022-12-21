Mychal Givens back with Orioles after agreeing to deal

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles agreed to a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Mychal Givens.
He went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year.
For his career, the 32-year-old Givens is 32-23 with a 3.40 ERA in 419 appearances. The bullpen was a surprising strength for the Orioles last season as they went 83-79 for a 31-game improvement over 2021.
The Orioles designated infielder Lewin Díaz for assignment.
