Plate umpire Larry Vanover took a foul ball by Winker off his mask in the top of the first inning and removed himself after the bottom of the inning. During a 13-minute delay while Chris Guccione changed into his protective gear to move behind the plate, the Padres’ infielders came off the field and Tatis and South Korean rookie Kim Ha-seong led a dance-off to Psy’s “Gangnam Style.”