In the first game, Wil Myers hit a game-ending three-run homer to cap a seven-run rally with two outs in the seventh inning and give the Padres a 10-7 win. Machado had two homers among his three hits and drove in four runs.

The Mariners jumped all over Garrett Richards (1-2) in the first. Marmolejos, added as the “29th” player for the doubleheader, hit his grand slam with one out and Long connected with two outs to give Seattle a 6-0 lead and chase Richards. It was Marmolejos’ third and Long’s second.

Machado homered in the bottom of the first off Yusei Kikuchi (1-2), his 11th. The Padres continued to cut into the lead on Jurickson Profar’s RBI single and Trent Grisham’s RBI single. That scored Jorge Mateo, aboard on his first career hit, a ground-rule double.

In the first game, San Diego rallied from a 7-3 deficit to stun the Mariners.

Seattle’s Taylor Williams (0-1) took the loss. Pierce Johnson (3-1) got the win.

DODGERS 7, GIANTS 0, 1st game

SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw struck out four over six scoreless innings, leading Los Angeles past San Francisco and snapping the Giants’ seven-game win streak.

AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer and Dodgers star Mookie Betts reached 1,000 hits in his 824th game with his sixth-inning single.

Kershaw (4-1) won his third straight start.

Austin Barnes doubled in two runs to highlight the Dodgers’ four-run fourth, when they also got RBI singles from Joc Pederson and Corey Seager.

Giants starter Logan Webb (2-3) was done after 3 2/3 innings, tagged for five runs on four hits.

PIRATES 4, CARDINALS 3, 8 INN., 1st game

PIRATES 2, CARDINALS 0, 2nd game

ST. LOUIS — Erik Gonzalez and Adam Frazier singled in runs, rookie Cody Ponce earned his first big league victory and Pittsburgh beat St. Louis for a doubleheader sweep.

Cole Tucker drove in the go-ahead run in extra innings in the Pirates’ 4-3 win in the opener.

Ponce (1-1) made his first major league start and went 5 2/3 innings, holding the Cardinals scoreless and scattering five hits.Nick Turley pitched the seventh to record his first save in the majors.

St. Louis rookie Johan Ovideo (0-1) took the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing four hits and two runs.

The seven-inning first game went to extras tied at one, and Tucker scored automatic runner Jarrod Dyson with a single off John Gant (0-2) in the eighth. Pittsburgh added two more runs with two outs on an RBI single by Bryan Reynolds and an error by third baseman Brad Miller of a ball hit by catcher Jacob Stalling.

Chad Kuhl delivered six innings of one-run ball for Pittsburgh, Chris Stratton (2-0) pitched a scoreless seventh and Richard Rodriguez allowed two runs but got his second save by pitching the eighth.

REDS 6, BREWERS 1, 1st game

MILWAUKEE — Jesse Winker homered twice, prized prospect Jose Garcia singled in his first big league at-bat and Cincinnati beat Milwaukee.

Winker had a two-run shot in the fifth, his eighth, to put the Reds up 5-0 and a solo shot in the third. Nick Castellanos also homered.

Reds starter Sonny Gray (5-1) allowed four singles over five scoreless innings, striking out four and walking two.

Omar Narvaez accounted for Milwaukee’s run with a solo homer, his second, in the sixth off Nate Jones.

Houser (1-3) allowed four runs and nine hits in four innings as the Reds snapped a four-game losing streak.

