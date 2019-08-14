WASHINGTON — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer says he is “ready to get in a game” for the Washington Nationals and come off the injured list.

Scherzer played catch at Nationals Park on Wednesday, a day after throwing the equivalent of about two innings in a simulated game. He said he felt able to return to action following a back muscle problem.

Manager Dave Martinez said he still needed to speak to Scherzer and the team’s head trainer before making a decision on his ace’s status. Martinez did not rule out the possibility that the right-hander could pitch this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals have not announced who will start for them Saturday or Sunday.

Scherzer has appeared once since July 10, coming off the IL to make one start last month before being sidelined again.

