The 2019 World Series champions have yet to play a game this season. Their opening three-game series against the New York Mets was postponed entirely.
Washington will begin play Tuesday against Atlanta. The teams then will play two seven-inning games back-to-back on Wednesday, with the first starting at 12:05 p.m. EDT.
