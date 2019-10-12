Suzuki missed the Nationals’ 2-0 victory over St. Louis in the NLCS opener, but he was back behind the plate on Saturday. He was hitting seventh in the batting order.

While Suzuki returned to the field, center fielder Victor Robles was out of the lineup again because of a strained right hamstring. He got hurt in Game 2 against Los Angeles.

The Cardinals stayed with the same starting lineup they used in the series opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD