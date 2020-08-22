“The Washington Nationals learned of this horrific incident earlier today and immediately terminated the employee,” Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo said in a statement. “We do not tolerate this type of behavior in our organization.”
Morel’s LinkedIn page lists him as the administrator of the Nationals’ academy in the Dominican Republic.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.