This year, the Nationals are in last place in the division in the pandemic-shortened season.
“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement released by the team.
“He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series championship home to Washington, D.C., last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”
Rizzo is in his 12th season guiding the Nationals’ baseball operations. He has the fourth-longest active tenure of any general manager in the majors.
Rizzo took over Washington’s baseball operations in 2009. With Rizzo guiding the direction of the team, the Nationals are 951–867 — the seventh-best record in the majors in that span. Since 2012, the Nationals have baseball’s third-best record at 743–590, trailing the Dodgers and Yankees.
Rizzo joined the team in 2006 as assistant general manager.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.