Hickey succeeds Paul Menhart, who was not brought back after his contract expired.
The 59-year-old Hickey coached alongside current Washington manager Dave Martinez with the Tampa Bay Rays from 2008-14. Hickey will oversee a Nationals pitching staff led by Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
“He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion to the job,” Martinez said. “He’s led a lot of really good pitching staffs over the years and has been a part of many successful clubs along the way. He’s helped countless pitchers improve, achieve their full potential and become All-Stars.”
Hickey was last a pitching coach in 2018 with the Chicago Cubs. Before his decade with the Rays, he spent three seasons with the Houston Astros.
Before that, Hickey spent seven years as a pitcher in the minors from 1983-89.
