Los Angeles Dodgers (68-37, first in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (55-48, second in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 2.84 ERA) Nationals: Joe Ross (0-2, 9.45 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Anibal Sanchez. Sanchez pitched seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with six strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Nationals are 29-22 on their home turf. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .395.

The Dodgers are 28-23 on the road. Los Angeles has hit 175 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with 34, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-2. Joe Kelly secured his fourth victory and Justin Turner went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Tony Sipp registered his second loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 54 extra base hits and is batting .313. Matt Adams is 7-for-26 with a double, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 56 extra base hits and has 78 RBIs. Turner is 10-for-35 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .271 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .261 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: day-to-day (neck), Rich Hill: 60-day IL (left forearm), Dylan Floro: 10-day IL (neck), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), Kike Hernandez: day-to-day (hand), Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (forearm), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.